Aubrey Plaza Thinks Harper and Cameron Did More Than Kiss on ‘White Lotus,’ Says Harper Should Divorce Ethan

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” now streaming on HBO Max.

Sitting with her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) in the airport, Harper looks content at the end of “The White Lotus” Season 2, but Aubrey Plaza hopes one day “Harper divorces him and takes all his money.”

The “White Lotus” and “Emily the Criminal” star went on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday night to discuss the ending of Mike White’s prestige HBO series. When Harper admits to Ethan that she and Cameron (Theo James) kissed, her husband doesn’t believe she’s telling the full truth, and it sends him into a jealous spiral. But after Ethan brawls with his former college roommate and mysteriously heads off to an island with Cameron’s wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), he returns with a newfound attraction to Harper, and the two have sex for the first time since their Italian vacation began.

While the series leaves it vague as to what exactly happened between Harper and Cameron, Plaza said mischeviously, “What happened is… we did some stuff. And I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting. And there was no penetration! I don’t know.”

After Meyers said he believes Harper when she said they only kissed and “maybe each of you grabbed the other one’s butt,” Plaza replied, “Just a kiss? … I think I grabbed a little more than that.”

Speaking to Variety after the finale, Sharpe said of the encounter, “As an actor, I didn’t need to know the truth, because Ethan doesn’t know the truth. In that scene, where he’s pushing Harper to know exactly what happened, he has, rightly or wrongly, decided that that’s what needs he needs to do for them to move on and to move past this.”

Plaza added that she’s only seen the first two episodes of Season 2 and is waiting until she can finish the rest of the series in one sitting with a “magnum bottle of wine.”

When asked if there’s a character she wishes would have died instead of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, Plaza said, “I mean… Cameron.”

While the ending of the season is cautiously optimistic for Harper and Ethan’s relationship, Plaza said, “I was really gunning for doing some takes where maybe we weren’t so happy. Maybe they’ll be okay. But I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all his money.”

Watch the full interview below.