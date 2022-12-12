‘White House Plumbers’ HBO Series Starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux Releases Trailer (TV News Roundup)

HBO has released the teaser trailer for the five-episode limited series “White House Plumbers,” starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

The series revolves around Nixon’s political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), who wound up helping to topple the presidency.

The cast includes Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Ike Barinholtz, Kathleen Turner, Kim Coates, Yul Vazquez, Alexia Valdés, Nelson Ascencio, Tony Plana, Zoe Levin, Liam James, Kiernan Shipka, Tre Ryder, David Krumholtz, F. Murray Abraham, Rich Sommer and John Carroll Lynch.

“White House Plumbers” is created, written and produced by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, with David Mandel directing and executive producing. Frank Rich, David Bernard, Gregg Fienberg, Theroux, Harrelson, Len Amato and Ruben Fleischer serve as executive producers. The series is co-produced by HBO and executive producers Paul Lee, Mark Roybal and Nne Ebong for Wiip.

“White House Plumbers” debuts March 2023. Watch the teaser trailer below.

In other television news for today:

TRAILERS

We TV has released the teaser trailer for “Kold x Windy,” an eight-episode scripted drama series from creators Kenny Young, Phil James and Vernon “Xtreme” Brown.

“Kold x Windy” follows hip hop and drill star Malika “Kold” Wise (Sh’Kia Augustin), who tries to create a better life for her and her son in Chicago’s south side. In addition to Augustin, the series stars Nijah Brenea as Renee “Windy” Johnson, Brely Evans, Kaja Brielle, Kiyanne Muhammad and Solo Lucci.

Lauren Gellert, David Stefanou and Nikki Love serve as executive producers for WE TV. “Kold x Windy” premieres on We TV on Jan. 5, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. Watch the teaser trailer below.

RENEWALS

Apple TV+’s “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the reboot of Jim Henson’s classic “Fraggle Rock,” has been renewed for a second season. Production is underway in Calgary, Canada. Daveed Diggs returns for Season 2 alongside Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein and Catherine O’Hara in guest star roles.

The series is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, along with Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

PROGRAMMING

Byron Allen’s theGrio will provide coverage of the US-Africa Summit today, Dec. 12, through theGrio platforms, in a partnership with Women United Foundation.

Africa’s First Ladies — including First Lady of The Gambia Fatoumattah Bah Barrow, First Lady of Angola Ana Lourenco, First Lady of Cape Verde Debora Carlvaho, First Lady of Gabon Sylvia Bongo, First Lady of Burundi Angeline Ndayishimiye, First Lady of Botswana Neo Masisi and First Lady of Djibouti Kadra Haid — will be honored.

Entertainers include Fally Ipupa, Tekno and Yassour N’dor. D.C. Bureau Chief April Ryan and White House Correspondent Gerren Keith Gaynor will provide reports from the event. In January, theGrio will provide additional coverage as part of its “Africa Amplified” programming.