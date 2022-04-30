White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Joe Biden Mocked Fox News About Vaccine Hypocrisy and More

Although Trevor Noah is used to handling political comedy every night as the host of “The Daily Show,” President Joe Biden delivered a surprisingly witty comedy set during the April 30 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C. Biden poked fun at journalists, Republicans, Rudy Giuliani and even himself, but delivered some of his best lines about Fox News.

“I know there are questions about whether we should gather here tonight, because of COVID,” Biden said. “Well, we’re here to show the country that we’re getting through this pandemic. Plus, everyone had to prove they’re fully vaccinated and boosted. So if you’re home watching this, and you’re wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They’re all here, vaccinated and boosted. All of them.”

Biden also took another dig, saying, “Fox News, I’m really sorry your preferred candidate lost the last election. To make it up to you, I’m happy to give my chief of staff to you all so he can tell Sean Hannity what to say every day.”

Meanwhile, Noah also took some shots at the network, including, “Fun fact: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are actually dating now. I actually think it’s beautiful to see an office romance at Fox that won’t end in a $20 million settlement,” referring to Gretchen Carlson’s $20 million settlement after suing Roger Ailes in 2016. He ended the joke with one more punch: “I’m sure wherever Roger Ailes is right now, he’s looking up and smiling.”

The event drew a typical mix of politicians, journalists and celebrities, including a buzzy appearance by Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Watch the full event below: