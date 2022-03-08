‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Filmed in Dallas, Set to Air Within the Next Year (EXCLUSIVE)

More “Love Is Blind” is coming. The Netflix reality series, produced by Kinetic Content, has already filmed its third season and will likely air in the next year. The season, which filmed back to back with Season 2, took place in Dallas, Variety exclusively confirms.

The news comes on the heels of Season 2, which has remained in Netflix’s Top 10 since its February debut, roughly six months after it wrapped filming.

The show begins with 15 men getting to know 15 women from separate pods, communicating through a wall, unable to see one another. Over the course of 10 days, they get to know each other that way, but if they want to meet, they must get engaged.

During both seasons, eight couples got engaged, but only six couples’ journeys were followed. When it comes to deciding which ones to follow, “it’s a lot of guesswork,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. In Season 1, we were following Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase, and we were like, it’s going to be so boring. They’re gonna say yes, and, of course, they’re getting married. And they didn’t,” said Coelen. “We had no idea, and continue to have no idea what’s going to happen in the stories that we choose. If we are so lucky as we have been in Season 1 and Season 2 to have more engagements then we’re able to follow, then we go with our gut. Like, these seem like a good, genuine, cross-section of authentic stories.”

The executive producer noted that due to a lack of bandwidth, it would have been impossible to follow every single pair.

“We didn’t even begin to tell the stories of the other engagements that happened, or lots of the other really fascinating, multi-layer relationships that went on,” Coelen said. “Many of the people who showed up really put themselves out there, tried and didn’t ultimately find a connection. I would love everybody to find the connection. I’d love there to be 12 engagements, and that’s unfortunately not the way that things happened.”

Coelen then responded to criticism from viewers of who the show did — and did not — choose to highlight in Season 2. “I think it’s very funny for people to say, ‘Oh, you put somebody who was, you know, heavier in there, and then you just didn’t follow them,'” he said. “It’s not like anybody wants that to happen or doesn’t want that to happen. What I want to have happen is just to be true to the experiment. You put people in there. They can’t see each other. If they fall in love, then we follow it and if they don’t, we don’t.”