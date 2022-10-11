‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’

Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season.

Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season.

In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy.

Kelli Giddish and Mariska Hargitay on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ Zach Dilgard/NBC

As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner David Graziano has given viewers hints via social media, writing on Instagram, “It will be an honest exploration of sisterhood, chosen family, redemption and hope — with a storyline tailor made for our two female powerhouses. Love will prevail for Rollisi, because I’m a romantic like that.”

Giddish announced her departure in August. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins,” she said in a statement. “She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Following the news, multiple sources confirmed to Variety that Giddish did not want to leave the procedural but it was a call made from above, in order to keep the show current. Hargitay, who is also an executive producer, tried to keep her on the show.

“Law & Order: SVU” airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. “Organized Crime” immediately follows at 10 p.m. ET.