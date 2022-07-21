‘Wheel of Time’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

“The Wheel of Time” has been renewed for Season 3 at Amazon, Variety has learned.

The announcement was made as part of the show’s panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. It was also made ahead of the second season premiere of the fantasy series, which does not yet have a premiere date. Season 1 debuted on Nov. 19, 2021.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of ‘The Wheel of Time,’” said Rafe Judkins, series executive producer and showrunner. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

“The Wheel of Time” is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novel series, which have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide.

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

“We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of ‘The Wheel of Time’ with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios. “Season One resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide.”

Along with Pike, the series also stars Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, and Marcus Rutherford. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

“Initially, people around the globe fell in love with Robert Jordan’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ books and now thanks to Rafe Judkins and his incredible team that epic world has vividly been brought to life on Prime Video,” said Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter, co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television. “We are so pleased to be able to continue the journey and deliver this remarkable story to fans around the world. Sony Pictures Television is proud to continue its partnership with Amazon Studios as we move toward Season Three.”

Judkins adapted the books for television in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment also executive produce along with Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, and Marigo Kehoe. Pike serves as producer. Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers.