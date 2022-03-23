‘Wheel of Fortune’ Taps Bellamie Blackstone as Executive Producer

After a six month search, “Wheel of Fortune” has found a new executive producer in Bellamie Blackstone, who takes the helm of the show as it heads into its 40th anniversary season.

Blackstone’s appointment also closes the book on the Mike Richards era of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.”

A former executive producer of “The Price is Right,” Richards joined both Sony Pictures Entertainment game shows as executive producer in 2020. Last year, he was given the additional job as host of “Jeopardy.” But he parted ways entirely with Sony in August 2021 — only one week into the hosting gig — after reports surfaced about old podcasts in which he made sophomoric and disparaging remarks about Jews and women. Richards was replaced in the short term on “Jeopardy” by alternating hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Blackstone comes to “Wheel” with broad experience in unscripted TV. Recent shows she executive produced include “History of Swear Words,” hosted by Nicolas Cage, for Netflix; “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” hosted by Tiffany Haddish for ABC and CBS; and “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman” for Hulu. Other game shows she’s worked on include “Press Your Luck,” “Deal or No Deal,” and “1 vs. 100.”

Blackstone will be joined in helming “Wheel of Fortune” by Steve Schwartz, the show’s longtime supervising producer, who has been promoted to co-executive producer. Schwartz has been with “Wheel” for 32 years and was previously promoted to supervising producer in 2009.

“With Bellamie joining as executive producer and Steve stepping up as co-executive producer of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ we have a terrific team to shepherd this iconic show into the future,” Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television. “Bellamie is a creative force with a fresh perspective that will help us extend and expand the Wheel of Fortune franchise in exciting new ways. Throughout Season 39, Steve has demonstrated remarkable leadership that is equaled only by his historical knowledge of the show and production. With Bellamie and Steve working in partnership, I am confident that Season 40 will be our best yet.”

Blackstone is repped by Debra Goldfarb at Gersh Agency.