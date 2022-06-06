‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Renewed for Season 5 and Season 6 at FX

“What We Do in the Shadows” has been renewed for both Season 5 and Season 6 at FX. The announcement comes ahead of the popular comedy’s fourth season premiere.

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment. “’What We Do in the Shadows’ excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

Season 4 of “What We Do in the Shadows” will debut on July 12 at 10 p.m. ET with two episodes. Episodes will be available on Hulu the day after their linear premiere, with the show soon to be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

The series is based on the film of the same name by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, who both serve as executive producers on the show. The TV version follows vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

The show has proven popular with audiences and critics alike. Its first two seasons garnered 10 Emmy Award nominations, including one for best comedy series. The third season is currently a contender for more nominations, which will be announced in July.

Along with Clement and Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush serve as executive producers. FX Productions is the studio.