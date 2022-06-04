‘Westworld’ Star James Marsden Set to Return to the HBO Series for Season 4

James Marsden, who starred in the first season of HBO’s “Westworld” and recurred in its second season, is coming back. The network announced the news on Saturday at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, where Marsden made a surprise appearance during a panel promoting the show’s Season 4.

Also as part of the panel, HBO released key art for the new season, which returns Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

Panelists included Lisa Joy (Co-Creator, Writer, Director, and Executive Producer), Alison Schapker (Writer and Executive Producer), and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan and Aurora Perrineau.

On “Westworld,” Marsden originally played Teddy Flood, “the new marksman in town.” As tradition, Joy and the producers were mum on how Marsden’s return will play out on the show, and Marsden didn’t give any hints.

Among the few tidbits that were shared, Joy notes that Wood’s Delores is dead, but she wanted to write another character (a writer) for the actor, which is why she’s back. “We promised you no corsets,” Joy says to Wood. Wood said she incorporated some ofJoy’s hand gestures in playing her new writer character.

Joy also lauded new cast member Aurora Perrineau for not giving away any spoilers, including her character’s name, on her first panel for the show. “Reveal absolutely nothing!”

Season 4 of “Westworld” stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, and Marsden. Additional cast includes Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau and Daniel Wu.

“Westworld” executive producers include Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, as well as Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson. The show comes from Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; it’s based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

Here’s a first look at the show’s new key art: