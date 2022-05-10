‘Westworld’ Season 4 Adds Ariana DeBose in Recurring Role

Ariana DeBose continues to go west. The “West Side Story” star has joined HBO’s “Westworld” in a recurring guest role for the science-fiction series’ upcoming fourth season.

The nature of DeBose’s role remains a closely guarded secret, as do most of the details surrounding the plot of the new season. DeBose joins a cast of returning players that includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan.

With “Westworld,” DeBose continues her momentum after launching into the spotlight for her Oscar-winning turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Since the musical’s holiday release, DeBose has joined the cast of Sony’s upcoming comic book adaptation “Kraven the Hunter.” Additionally, the theatrically trained actress will host this year’s Tony Awards ceremony.

HBO released the first teaser for the fourth season of “Westworld” on Monday evening after fans uncovered the promotion online as an easter egg. The trailer caps off its two minutes of cryptic imagery and character teases by revealing the June 26 premiere date of the fourth season. All eight episodes of Season 4 of “Westworld” will air at 9 p.m. on HBO and will also be available to stream through HBO Max.

“Westworld” was last seen on HBO more than two years ago, wrapping its third season in May 2020.

“Westworld” comes from Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the sci-fi series. The pair also serve as executive producers alongside Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

DeBose is repped by CAA, AC Management, The Lede Company and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.