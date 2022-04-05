West Duchovny Joins ‘Saint X’ Series at Hulu

West Duchovny has signed on to star in the upcoming Hulu drama series “Saint X,” Variety has learned.

Duchovny joins previously announced cast members Victoria Pedretti and Josh Bonzie in the show, which is based on the Alexis Schaitkin novel of the same name. It is described as a psychological drama, which is told via multiple timelines and perspectives. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Duchovny will play Alison, described as a smart and charismatic young woman who is beginning to look at her own privilege through a critical lens as she vacations with her family at a beautiful island resort.

Duchovny’s past credits include the features “Linoleum” and “A Mouthful of Air.” On the TV side, she previously appeared in multiple episodes of Syfy’s “The Magicians” and will appear in the upcoming Netflix series “Painkiller,” which tells the story of the origin of the opioid crisis in America.

She is repped by Mosaic, Nelson Davis, and Shelter PR.

“Saint X” has received an eight-episode order at Hulu. Leila Gerstein will write and executive produce the adaptation. Gerstein previously worked on the Hulu shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Looking for Alaska.” Dee Rees is attached to direct and executive produce. Schaitkin, Stephen Williams, David Levine and Zack Hayden of Anonymous Content, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier of Dreamcrew Entertainment, and Steve Pearlman will also executive produce. ABC Signature is the studio.