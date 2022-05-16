‘Welcome to Flatch’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

The Paul Feig-produced comedy “Welcome to Flatch” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox, Variety has learned.

Inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format “This Country,” “Welcome to Flatch” is told through the lens of a documentary crew exploring the lives of residents of the midwestern town of Flatch. The crew finds worthy subjects in young-adult cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Holmes, a newcomer actor who goes by that single name) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Sam Straley) who let the production in on their lives and local current events.

The rest of the key players in “Welcome to Flatch” include Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Seann William Scott), the local minister who tries to guide Kelly and Shrub, and his former girlfriend, Cheryl Peterson (Aya Cash), who is the editor of the local newspaper, the Flatch Patriot, as well as Shrub’s obsessive friend Mickey St. Jean (newcomer Justin Linville), Kelly’s frenemy and the head of the Flatch Historical Society, Nadine Garcia-Parney (Taylor Ortega), and Mandy Matthews (newcomer Krystal Smith) the town’s resident badass and entrepreneur.

The half-hour comedy is written by Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City,” “The Greatest Showman”) who executive produces alongside Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.

Fox took a new risk with “Welcome to Flatch” in dropping the first half of the 14-episode Season 1 via Hulu and other digital platforms at midnight on the same day that the show aired its series premiere on the linear channel. Fox then rolled out those already released “Flatch” installments weekly on the broadcast network, with May 5’s Episode 8 being the first to air that had not yet been available for streaming.

The first season of “Flatch” is averaging a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 1 million total viewers, according to the “most current” ratings from Nielsen, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.

“Welcome to Flatch” hails from Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Fox Entertainment.