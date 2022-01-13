Fox’s Paul Feig Comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’ to Debut First Half of Season Digitally Ahead of Broadcast Premiere

Fox will debut the first half of Season 1 of its new Paul Feig-produced comedy series “Welcome to Flatch” on digital platforms hours ahead of the show’s linear debut on the broadcast network.

Episodes 1-7 of the half-hour docu-comedy will become available for streaming on Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 17. That same day, the series premiere of “Welcome to Flatch” will air at 9:30 p.m. on Fox.

The first season of “Welcome to Flatch” consists of 14 episodes, which have already wrapped production. So Fox’s decision to put the first seven episodes up on digital platforms on Day 1 means that viewers will have the ability to binge the first half of the entire season before it even premieres, an unprecedented programming move by the broadcaster.

Per the show’s logline, “When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.”

The documentary crew finds worthy subjects in cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (newcomer Chelsea Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Sam Straley, “The Kids Are Alright”) who let the documentary crew in on their lives and local current events. Joesph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Seann William Scott, “Lethal Weapon,” “American Pie” franchise) is the local minister who also attempts to guide Kelly and Shrub. He moved to Flatch with his former girlfriend, Cheryl Peterson (Aya Cash, “The Boys,” “You’re The Worst”), who is the editor of the local newspaper, “The Flatch Patriot.” Other Flatch residents include Mickey St. Jean (newcomer Justin Linville), who relentlessly attempts to become Shrub’s best friend; Kelly’s frenemy, Nadine Garcia-Parney (Taylor Ortega, “Succession”), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and Mandy Matthews (newcomer Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms.

Inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format, “This Country,” Fox’s “Welcome to Flatch” is written and executive-produced by Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City,” “The Greatest Showman”) and directed by Feig, who also wrote two episodes.

“Welcome to Flatch” is executive produced by Perkins Street Productions’ Bicks, Feigco Entertainment’s Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series. The show hails from Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Fox Entertainment.

Watch a new trailer for “Welcome to Flatch” via the video below.