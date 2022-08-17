‘Wednesday’ Trailer: Tim Burton Unveils His Bloody Reimagining of ‘The Addams Family’ for Netflix

From a comic strip to a ’60s sitcom to a Tony-nominated musical, the beloved Addams Family has appeared in various forms. This fall, the ghoulish clan will be brought to life in the upcoming spinoff series “Wednesday,” and Netflix has revealed its official teaser trailer.

From the mind of Tim Burton, the series follows “You” star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, the twisted teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams. In the spinoff, Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her new psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery connected to her family’s past.

“Little did I know that I’d be stepping into a nightmare,” Ortega says in the trailer. “Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I’m going to love it here.”

The other members of the Addams Family include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley. Victor Dorobantu plays the disembodied hand servant, Thing, while George Burcea plays servant Lurch. Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhome also star. Christina Ricci, who played the iconic role of Wednesday in the ’90s film series, will make a special appearance as Marilyn Thornhill.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers on the series. Tim Burton executive produces and directs four of the eight episodes, with Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall serving as additional directors. Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman also executive produce. “Wednesday” is produced by MGM Television for Netflix.

Watch the full teaser trailer below.