‘Wednesday’ Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci’s Role, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Netflix’s official trailer for upcoming comedy horror series “Wednesday” has been unveiled at New York Comic Con, with comedian Fred Armisen revealed as the bald and extremely pale Uncle Fester.

On top of that, the trailer unveiled Christina Ricci’s role in the series, which has been shrouded in secrecy since it was announced in March. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld’s two Addams family films, 1991’s “The Addams Family” and 1993’s “Addams Family Values.” In “Wednesday,” Ricci plays a teacher at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has started as a student, and where she will hone her psychic abilities.

As for Armisen’s surprise casting, in the new trailer, Wednesday is pleasantly surprised when a supposed threat reveals himself to be her Uncle Fester, and the two ride off in a Dalmatian-patterned motorcycle with a sidecar. Christopher Lloyd famously played the role of Uncle Fester the ’90s movies, There were also online rumors that Tim Burton-regular Johnny Depp would be playing the role in the Netflix series, which would’ve marked his first major acting role since his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The show stars Ortega as title character, along with other previously announced cast such as Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems and more. Additional cast includes Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott and Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill.

Miles Millar and Al Gough serve as showrunners and executive producers, while eclectic director Tim Burton helms the series for four episodes in addition to executive producing.

Additonal executive producers include Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman for 1.21 Entertainment, Kevin Miserocchi for the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper and Kevin Lafferty.

The series is set to premiere Nov. 23 on the streamer. Check out the trailer below.