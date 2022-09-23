Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ Series, Starring Jenna Ortega, Sets Netflix Release Date

Thanksgiving is the new Halloween. Tim Burton and Netflix’s upcoming “Wednesday” series, the “Addams Family” spinoff starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, has gotten a release date.

“Wednesday” will premiere all of its episodes on Nov. 23 — which happens to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

In the series, Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her new psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery connected to her family’s past.

“Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Ortega said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we’ve never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you’ve seen Wednesday, she’s been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that’s what people really love about her. But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There’s an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán co-star as Morticia and Gomez Addams, Wednesday’s parents. Isaac Ordonez plays her brother Pugsley, Victor Dorobantu voices the disembodied hand servant Thing and George Burcea plays servant Lurch. The cast also includes Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhome also star. Christina Ricci, who played the iconic role of Wednesday in the ’90s “Addams Family” film series, will make a special appearance as Marilyn Thornhill.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers on “Wednesday.” Burton executive produces and directs four of the eight episodes, with Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall serving as additional directors. Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman also executive produce. “Wednesday” is produced by MGM Television for Netflix.