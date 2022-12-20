‘Wednesday’ Leads Netflix Top 10 for Fourth Week In A Row, ‘Harry & Meghan’ Follows at No. 2

Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” was the most-watched title on Netflix for the fourth week in a row.

The series was watched for 174 million hours in the Dec. 12-18 viewing window after almost a full month of streaming. This puts it at at a total of 1.2 billion minutes watched since its debut, trailing just behind “Stranger Things” Season 4 (1.35 billion) on Netflix’s chart of the most popular English-language titles of all time, where it landed last week after usurping “Monster — Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Netflix measures its Most Popular charts based on hours viewed during a title’s first 28 days of availability, meaning “Wednesday” has only three days left before its tally is finalized and will presumably not be able to pass “Stranger Things.”

And after dropping its final three episodes on Dec. 15, “Harry & Meghan” beat its showing from last week, which had already made it Netflix’s biggest documentary debut of all time. It was watched for 97.7 million hours between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18 compared to the previous 81.6 million. It’s likely that the series might have led the chart if it had debuted during a different part of the year, but the staying power of “Wednesday” has been hard to beat. Still, with only four days of availability of the last three episodes measured so far, it seems likely that “Harry & Meghan” will continue to endure on the chart.

In third place on the English-language TV chart was “The Recruit,” the CIA show starring Noah Centineo that debuted on Dec. 16. In its first three days of availability, the series was watched for 52.3 million hours. Following it at No. 4 was Season 4 of reality dating series “Too Hot to Handle.” In its first full week of availability, the season was watched for 37.8 million hours.

