Apple’s ‘WeCrashed’ Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto at the Fall of the WeWork Empire

Apple TV Plus has released a teaser trailer for “WeCrashed,” its upcoming limited series about the rise and fall of real estate startup WeWork and the couple who headed the company. The footage also comes alongside a newly announced premiere date of March 18.

“This isn’t a place for people to punch in and out,” Leto’s Adam Neumann deadpans. Hathaway’s Rebekaj Neumann then declares that “WeWork’s role is to elevate the world’s consciousness.”

WeWork was once viewed as the next hot startup, with a value of nearly $50 billion. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 in the wake of revelations about the erratic management and personal enrichment of its now disgraced co-founder Adam Neumann. Neumann resigned from the company around this time, while WeWork accepted a bailout from SoftBank.

“WeCrashed” is based on the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. Along with Leto and Hathaway, the limited series also stars Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle.

The first three episodes of “WeCrashed” will become available to stream on Apple TV Plus on March 18. New episodes will then be released weekly on the streamer, completing its eight-episode run through April 22.

“WeCrashed” is created by Eisenberg and Crevello. The pair also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners. Charlie Gogolak, Natalie Sandy and Hathaway also serve as executive producers, while Emma Ludbrook and Leto serve as executive producers under their Paradox production banner. Herna Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart are executive producers for Wondery. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra also executive produce and direct.

Watch the full teaser below: