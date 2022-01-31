‘We Baby Bears’ Picked Up for Season 2 on HBO Max and Cartoon Network (EXCLUSIVE)

“We Baby Bears” — the origins story of “We Bare Bears” brothers Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear — is returning for a second season. WarnerMedia Kids & Family has renewed the prequel series for a second season, which will air on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The news comes the same day that “We Baby Bears,” which premiered on Cartoon Network earlier this month, becomes available on HBO Max.

Calvin Wong (“Regular Show,” “Close Enough”) will serve as showrunner for season two; Daniel Chong and Manny Hernandez continue as executive producers.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, “We Baby Bears” was Cartoon Network’s top-rated telecast for the week ending Jan. 2 and gave the network its highest rated Saturday since April 2021, according to the channel. Cartoon Network also reports that “We Baby Bears” reached 6 million total viewers across all telecasts on Cartoon Network through Jan. 23, and that the full episode of “We Baby Bears” available on YouTube has hit more than 7 million views as of Jan. 28.

And the music video for the series’ theme song, performed by Universal Music Korea K-Pop artists TRI.BE, has garnered more than 11 million views across all social posts globally.

“For nearly 10 years, the Bears have unapologetically been themselves in a human world and their stories have been a delightful metaphor for the misadventures that ensue in finding friends,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “’We Baby Bears’ takes us to the origin of their journey with the artistic influences of an incredibly diverse creative team and a breakout voice cast who propel real-life feelings into this adorable trio finding their way.”

We Baby Bears follows Grizz (Connor Andrade), Panda (Amari McCoy) and Ice Bear (Max Mitchell) as they travel in a magical box to fantastic new worlds searching for a place to call home.

“Since its launch, ‘We Baby Bears’ has been delivering stellar creative and performance highs,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. “Cartoon Network Studios made yet another show with originality, hilarity, and heart. Not your typical babies, the new season takes the bears to more fantastical places with even more colorful characters, told in an epic and modern way.”