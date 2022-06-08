‘We Are Lady Parts,’ ‘The Wonder Years’ Among Third Round of Peabody Awards 2022 Winners (FULL LIST)

Peacock’s “We Are Lady Parts” is among the latest entertainment series to be honored by the Peabody Awards, which announced the win on Wednesday morning.

“The rebellious spirit of the Sex Pistols meets the guiding wisdom of the Quran in ‘We Are Lady Parts,’ Nida Manzoor’s subversive British comedy about an all-female, all-Muslim punk band,” the Peabodys said in a statement. “Dressed in hijabs and ripped jeans, niqab face scarves and combat boots, the women are poised to infiltrate London’s punk patriarchy with original songs like ‘Voldemort Under My Headscarf’ and ‘Ain’t No One Gonna Honour Kill My Sister But Me.’ This irreverent, charming, and utterly fresh series, obliterates MENA and South Asian stereotypes and fearlessly tackles taboos about Islam, offering a multifaceted depiction of Muslim women rarely seen on screen.”

“We Are Lady Parts” comes from Working Title Television, a part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. In the UK, the show is broadcast on Channel 4. The award was presented to “We Are Lady Parts” by Riz Ahmed.

Here are Wednesday’s other Peabody winners:

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Wonder Years”

20th Television (ABC)

Description: “Masterfully altering the comedic premise of the original series to expound on the uniqueness of Black American life in the late 1960s—the pilot opens the week Dr. King was killed—this reboot points out how much there is to overcome, still, in our current time of racial reckoning. What makes it work is the crisp, pitch-perfect timing of narrator Don Cheadle as the older, wiser version of main character Dean Williams, and the wonderfully natural portrayal of Dean in his youth by Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams.”

DOCUMENTARY

“In the Same Breath”

HBO Documentary Films Presents a Motto Pictures/Little Horse Crossing the River/ Little Lantern Company Production (HBO/HBO Max)

Description: “Nanfu Wang’s beautifully realized film is a personal essay-cum-verité chronicle of the early months of the pandemic in Wuhan, China. A towering achievement, the documentary offers viewers unprecedented access to the frontline workers in Wuhan hospitals during the months when no one knew much about a novel coronavirus, with many of Wang’s camera operators opting for anonymity even in the film’s credits—a powerful reminder of the risk they took in capturing what state media carefully kept out of view.”

“A Thousand Cuts”

Frontline with CineDiaz, Motto Pictures and Concordia Studio (PBS/GBH/FRONTLINE)

Description: “Frontline’s ‘A Thousand Cuts’ introduces viewers to Maria Ressa, the Nobel Prize-winning journalist who dared to champion press freedom in the face of President Rodrigo Duterte’s authoritarian crackdown on the news media in the Philippines. Directed by Ramona Diaz, the documentary takes us inside the escalating conflict between the government and Ressa’s online news site, Rappler, highlighting systems of oppression fostered by autocratic regimes and fueled by profit-driven social media networks.”

PODCAST/RADIO

“Southlake”

NBC News Audio (NBC News)

Description: “In Southlake, a northwest Dallas suburb where a 2018 video of white high school students chanting the N-word went viral, the uproar and reckoning the controversy stirred would have put the mostly white enclave on a more inclusive path were it not for the way a school board election allowed the incident and its fallout to become a lightning rod for debate about race and ‘critical race theory.’ In this podcast, NBC reporters Mike Hixenbaugh and Antonia Hylton take listeners through the sordid four-year history of a local story that has national implications for us all.”

NEWS

“The Appointment”

ABC News Nightline (ABC News)

Description: “After nearly 50 years of legal precedent with the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, The Appointment follows 21-year-old college senior ‘Madi,’ who after discovering she is six weeks pregnant, must navigate life under the restrictive abortion ban levied last year in Texas. With concise explanations and empathetic reporting, The Appointment lays out just how common Madi’s predicament is and diligently documents the lengths Madi must go in order to obtain an abortion. Her story poignantly demonstrates the entrapments that would become more widespread after the fall of Roe.

“PRONE”

KUSA-TV, KARE-TV (KUSA)

Description: “Reporter Chris Vanderveen’s investigation into the deadly use of the prolonged prone restraint technique by police officers, and the department policy that supported it, proves the power of collective local reporting with direct national impact. Researching body camera footage, autopsy reports, and court filings, Vanderveen created a searchable database that provided specific patterns so reporters could report similar cases in their areas. Over two years, the database became a catalyst for multiple news stories in other cities and for uncovering preventable deaths.”

This crop joins previously announced 2022 winners: In entertainment, “Hacks” (HBO Max), “Sort Of” (CBS), “Dopesick” (Hulu) and “Reservation Dogs” (FX). In documentary, “My Name is Pauli Murray” (Amazon Prime Video), “Philly D.A.” (PBS), “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (Netflix) and “Mr. SOUL!” (PBS). In news, “Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol” (The New York Times), “January 6th Reporting” (PBS NewsHour), “NBC Bay Area: ‘The Moms of Magnolia Street’ & ‘No Man’s Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System’” (NBC Bay Area), “Politically Charged” (KNXV), “Transnational” (Vice News Tonight) and “‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza” (The New York Times). And in podcast/radio, “Throughline: ‘Afghanistan: The Center of the World’” (NPR).

More winners are to be announced on Thursday morning.

Already revealed: “Fresh Air with Terry Gross” has been named this year’s recipient of the Institutional Award (presented by Stephen Colbert), while Dan Rather has won the Career Achievement Award (presented by Dolly Parton). TV Rain/Dozhd received the Journalistic Integrity Award.

Here is the full list of the 60 nominees for the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards. Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth and public service programming, and were founded in 1940 at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

PBS led the field with 13 programs qualifiying as finalists, followed by HBO with eight and Hulu and Netflix with five apiece.

A unanimous vote by the Peabody Awards Board’s 19 jurors is necessary for include on the final lists, which is how the 60 nominees are culled from over 1,200 entries. Among the selections are stories from underrepresented groups that encompass a wide range of issues, including the Jan. 6 insurrection, access to abortion, trans rights and the continuing struggle for criminal justice reform.