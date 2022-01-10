WarnerMedia Renews Comcast Carriage Deal, CNN Plus to Become Available on Xfinity Platforms

WarnerMedia has renewed its carriage deal with Comcast’s cable systems. This multi-year pact will ensure WarnerMedia’s cable channels, including TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español, plus on-demand and TVE content, continue to be available to Comcast customers.

As part of the extended agreement, Comcast will make CNN Plus, WarnerMedia’s upcoming subscription streaming platform, available on its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV platforms later in the year, following its first-quarter launch. This marks the first distribution deal set for the new streamer.

Per WarnerMedia, CNN Plus “will feature original, live, on demand and interactive programming as a standalone direct-to-consumer service with offerings that are separate and distinct from CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español linear TV channels.”

At launch, CNN Plus is expected to have “8-10 hours of live, daily programming offering topical deep dives and lifestyle content,” along with “a full slate of additive and differentiated originals” like “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico,” and a library of non-fiction, long-form programming including “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

WarnerMedia recently renewed its multi-year distribution deal with Altice for its basic cable networks, a source tells Variety. However, that deal does not include CNN Plus distribution.

“We’re so pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Comcast and deliver best-in-class storytelling, essential news and premium sports to millions of customers,” Scott Miller, WarnerMedia’s executive vice president of business and legal Affairs, said. “It’s an exciting time in our industry as we continue putting consumers at the center of where and how they are informed and entertained. Comcast’s position as both a Pay TV provider and app platform complements our foundational business of linear TV and emerging streaming businesses.”

Rebecca Heap, senior vice president of consumer products and propositions at Comcast Cable, added: “WarnerMedia has been a terrific partner through the years, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms.”