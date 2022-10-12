Warner Bros. Television Promotes Parul Agrawal to Head of Drama

Warner Bros. Television has promoted Parul Agrawal to the role of senior vice president and head of drama development, Variety has confirmed.

Agrawal previously served as vice president of drama development. She tales over the role from Leigh London Redman, who exited the studio in July to join Berlanti Productions. Agrawal will report to Clancy Collins White, executive vice president and head of development.

Agrawal originally joined WBTV in 2010, rising to vice president of drama development in 2019. During her tenure with the studio, she has helped develop shows like “Lovecraft Country” at HBO, “All American” and “All American: Homecoming” at The CW as well as “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Kung Fu” “Supergirl,” and the upcoming “Gotham Knights” at the broadcaster. Others include “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Maid” at Netflix as well as “Castle Rock” at Hulu and many more.

Prior to joining Warner Bros. Television, Agrawal worked in development at Brancato/Salke Productions, the former production company of producers Chris Brancato and Bert Salke. She also worked with “The L Word” creator Ilene Chaiken on the show’s final season. She began her career as the script coordinator on AMC’s “Mad Men.”

The announcement of Agrawal’s promotion comes after Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the company would be laying off 82 employees from the Warner Bros. TV Group while also opting not to fill 43 open positions, accounting for approximately 26% of the group’s workforce. This came after the announcement of layoffs across HBO and HBO Max in August.

