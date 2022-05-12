Warner Bros. Discovery Doubles Down on Return to Office Mandate (EXCLUSIVE)

In a memo obtained by Variety on Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery’s head of HR Adria Alpert Romm reiterated to staffers that they’d be required to work from the office three days per week beginning June 1.

Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia was completed on April 8. On April 26, Deadline reported the company’s first memo mentioning the 3-day requirement — which was unpopular among staffers, especially due to the late notice.

Thursday’s memo did not address this backlash explicitly, though the company does claim to “recognize this is a period of transition and will require some adjustment” for employees that are not already working in the office. Romm also emphasized the “significant advantages to being together” including the “great news” that the on-site facilities including fitness and child care centers have reopened and that employees would be offered free lunch during their first week back.

The news comes amid a series of high profile executive exits at Warner Bros. Discovery. Earlier on Thursday, Variety reported that HBO Max’s U.S. general manager and executive vice president of global data, CRM and growth Brad Wilson would be exiting the streamer — just one day after TBS programming chief Brett Weitz was learned to be out, as well as head of global communications Johanna Fuentes and president of the kids and family division Tom Ascheim.

The last 30+ days have been incredibly busy and very productive, and let me just say how grateful we are for everyone’s hard work, cooperation and continued patience. While there’s still lots more to do, we are making meaningful progress at becoming one company and that’s a testament to your support and dedication.

As I said in my last note to you, we will be shifting to a hybrid work schedule of three days a week in the office by June 1. While many of you have been coming in regularly, we recognize this is a period of transition and will require some adjustment for others. But, we’re really looking forward to seeing more people return as there are significant advantages to being together, in-person, collaborating with one another, exchanging ideas and building a sense of community.

We do have some great news for you – many of our on-site facilities, including fitness and child care centers, have reopened. I’m also pleased to announce that we will be offering employees free lunch on-site June 1-7 to welcome you back. More details to come.

I hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to share a meal with colleagues and get to know one another better as we continue to build one culture and one team.

