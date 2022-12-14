Yanked HBO Max Series Like ‘Westworld’ to Land at Third Party Ad-Based Streamers Until Warner Bros. Discovery Launches Its Own

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a plan to license some of its canceled and pulled programming to third party free ad-supported television (FAST) channels. Additionally, the company says it will announce plans for its own proprietary FAST channel in 2023.

WBD shocked the industry on Monday when it was learned that “Westworld” would be pulled from HBO Max after completing its fourth and final season on HBO earlier this year. It wasn’t the first move of its kind — the company infamously canceled its “Batgirl” movie this summer as it was nearing completion and has pulled several lower-profile items from its back catalog. And more recently, HBO Max axed several of its buzziest unscripted originals. But given that “Westworld” was once a major hit and a hallmark series for the HBO brand, the news seemed to signal that no content was safe in the face of CEO David Zaslav’s extreme cost-cutting strategy.

Despite that, “Westworld” will at least avoid slipping into complete obscurity. It will be removed from HBO Max in the coming days along with “The Nevers,” “Raised by Wolves,” “FBoy Island,” “Legendary,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “Head of the Class” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” but WBD says that it is preparing to transition each into new third party deals.

There remains hope for other programs recently announced to be coming off of HBO Max, though the circumstances surrounding their deals are more complicated. While the IP for “Westworld” and the like are outright owned by WBD, others are produced by outside studios who must be involved in the process.

“Gordita Chronicles,” “Love Life,” “Made for Love,” “The Garcias” and “Minx” are the other series coming off of HBO Max in the coming days. According to WBD, discussions are taking place with the studios behind each of them to set the projects at other platforms, including but not limited to third party FAST channels.

More to come…