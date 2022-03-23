Warner Bros. Reveals 100th Anniversary Logo, Teases Rollout of Commemorative Content, Products and Events

Warner Bros. is turning 100 next April and the legendary studio is kicking off the celebration of its centennial early with the reveal of a commemorative logo.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. unveiled its special “100 Years of Storytelling” version of the classic logo, which now incorporates the studio’s iconic WB water tower into the art. The release of the centennial logo came along with the announcement that the studio will roll out commemorative products, content and events in the months leading up to its 100th anniversary next spring.

Per Warner Bros., “Starting at the end of this year, and throughout 2023, Warner Bros.’ centennial celebration will include a fully realized, fan-focused campaign involving every division of the Studio — film, series, consumer products, video games, themed entertainment, studio tours, live events and more — as well as its Studios and Networks sister companies, including HBO Max, the TNets (TNT, TBS and truTV), WarnerMedia Kids, Young Adults & Classics (including WB Animation, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and TCM) and others.”

Specific details regarding the centennial activities will be released in the coming months, but Variety is told plans include commemorative product launches, classic films released in theaters, special content releases — including a Warner Bros. retrospective — consumer live event experiences, and a special celebration on the Warner Bros. lot.

WarnerMedia’s Warner Bros. was founded by Albert, Sam, Harry and Jack Warner and incorporated on April 4, 1923. Before it turns 100 next April, the studio will change hands, as current owner AT&T is just weeks away from closing a deal to spin off WarnerMedia to Discovery. The completion of that transaction will result in new company Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Warner Bros. catalog consists of more than 145,000 hours of programming, including 12,500 feature films and 2,400 television programs comprised of more than 150,000 individual episodes. Warner Bros. is home to iconic franchises like Looney Tunes, “Harry Potter”, the DC Comics universe, “Friends” and Hanna-Barbera.

“We’re so excited to kick off the activities around this historic anniversary and share this commemorative logo with our fans and content partners around the centennial celebration of one of the world’s greatest entertainment studios,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “Throughout Warner Bros.’ history, its films and TV shows have been recognized as the gold standard of storytelling, and it was important to us to highlight the fact that telling stories that move the world is at the heart of everything we do.”