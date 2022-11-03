‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Casts Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia

The “WandaVision” spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” is continuing to build out its cast with the addition of both Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The two are the latest cast members of the Marvel Studios series for Disney+, joining series lead Katherine Hahn as well as Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and Emma Caulfield Ford. The series will see Hahn reprise the role of Agatha Harkness. Exact plot details, including the character desriptions, are being kept under wraps.

Variety has reached out to Marvel Studios for comment and will update this story should they respond.

Ahn most recently lent her voice to the FXX animated comedy “Little Demon,” which also stars Plaza. She has also appeared on shows like “Raising Dion” and “Orange Is the New Black” at Netflix, “Next” at Fox, and “Billions” at Showtime.

Dizzia recently appeared in the film “The Good Nurse” and has also been in shows like “Orange Is the New Black,” “13 Reasons Why,” “The Staircase,” and “The First Lady.”

Ahn is repped by Gersh and ATA Management. Dizzia is repped by Gersh and Perennial Entertainment.

Variety exclusively reported “Coven of Chaos” was in the works in October 2021, with Disney officially confirming the news on November of that year. Jac Schaefer, the head writer and executive producer on “WandaVision,” returns in that role for “Coven of Chaos.”

In “WandaVision,” Hahn started out playing the role of Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, before it was revealed she was in fact Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch. In the Marvel comics and the series, Agatha is shown to have survived the Salem Witch Trials and is more than a match for Wanda, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. When viewers last saw her in the finale of “WandaVision,” Wanda traps Agatha in Westview by using her powers to force her revert to her Agnes persona.

Deadline first reported Ahn and Dizzia’s castings.