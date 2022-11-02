‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Casts Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza is joining Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming Marvel Studios series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” at Disney+, Variety has learned from sources.

The series is a spinoff of the Marvel show “WandaVision,” with Hahn set to reprise the role of Agatha Harkness. Exact plot details, including the character Plaza would play in the show, are being kept under wraps. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from “WandaVision” in the new series, while Variety exclusively reported that “Heartstopper” star Joe Locke will also star “Coven of Chaos.”

As has been the case in the past, Marvel does not comment on projects they have in the works. Reps for Plaza declined to comment.

The role marks a reunion of sorts for Plaza and Hahn, as both previously appeared in the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” with Plaza starring in the series as April Ludgate, while Hahn memorably played political strategist Jen Barkley in roughly a dozen episodes. Plaza currently stars in the second season of the HBO anthology series “The White Lotus” as well as the FXX animated series “Little Demon.” She is best known for her roles in shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Legion.” In features, she has starred in projects like “Dirty Grandpa,” “Ingrid Goes West,” and “Emily the Criminal.”

Plaza is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Variety exclusively reported “Coven of Chaos” was in the works in October 2021, with Disney officially confirming the news on November of that year. Jac Schaefer, the head writer and executive producer on “WandaVision,” returns in that role for “Coven of Chaos.”

In “WandaVision,” Hahn started out playing the role of Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, before it was revealed she was in fact Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch. In the Marvel comics and the series, Agatha is shown to have survived the Salem Witch Trials and is more than a match for Wanda, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. When viewers last saw her in the finale of “WandaVision,” Wanda traps Agatha in Westview by using her powers to force her revert to her Agnes persona.

“WandaVision,” the first live-action MCU show on Disney+, racked up 23 Emmy nominations upon its debut, including one for Hahn for best supporting actress in a limited series. One of the show’s win came in the best original music and lyrics category for the song “Agatha All Along,” which was used as part of the reveal that Hahn’s character was not who she appeared to be.