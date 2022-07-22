‘The Walking Dead’ Final Episodes Trailer Reveals Premiere Date, First Look at the End

AMC has finally set the premiere date and released the trailer for the final installments of “The Walking Dead.”

The eight remaining episodes of the 11th and final season of the long-running zombie series will begin airing Oct. 2 on AMC. The cable channel revealed that news, along with “The Walking Dead” Season 11C trailer on Friday during the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

“The Walking Dead” Season 11 consists of 24 episodes total, which AMC has chosen to roll out over the course of two years. Part A aired from Aug. 22-Oct. 10, 2021, and Part B from Feb. 20-April 10, 2022.

Per AMC’s description for “The Walking Dead” Season 11C, “In the upcoming final episodes of ‘The Walking Dead,’ threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?”

Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the last-ever SDCC panel for “The Walking Dead” featured stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Michael James Shaw, Cailey Fleming and Lauren Ridloff, as well as “Walking Dead” franchise chief content creator Scott Gimple, current “Walking Dead” showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, and executive producer, director and special effects makeup supervisor Greg Nicotero.

Prior to “The Walking Dead’s” swan-song panel, AMC hosted the first-ever Comic-Con panel for its spinoff anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead,” which premieres Aug. 14.

Watch the trailer below.