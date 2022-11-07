‘Walking Dead’s’ Daryl Dixon Spinoff Casts Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis

“The Walking Dead” spinoff centered on Daryl Dixon has added both Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis to its cast, Variety has confirmed.

The duo join series lead Norman Reedus in the new show, which was first announced in September 2020. As previously reported, the show will pick up following the series finale of “The Walking Dead” as Daryl is transported across the Atlantic ocean to France.

Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces with Daryl on a journey across France and finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris.” Nagaitis will play Quinn, said to be a “displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of the Demimonde, a sexy underground nightclub.”

Poésy was most recently seen in the Apple series “The Essex Serpent.” She is perhaps best known to American audiences for playing Fleur Delacour in the “Harry Potter” film franchise. She has also starred in films like “Tenet,” “In Bruges,” and “127 Hours.”

She is repped by Agence Adequat in France, DO Mgmt, United Agents in the U.K., and MGMT Entertainment.

Nagaitis is no stranger to AMC audiences, as he previously starred in the first season of the cabler’s anthology series “The Terror.” He also appeared in the Emmy-winning HBO limited series “Chernobyl” as well as features like “The Last Duel” and “Gunpowder Milkshake.”

He is repped by Curtis Brown, Verve, Anonymous Content, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” was originally meant to star both Reedus and Melissa McBride, who has played Carol on the flagship show since Season 1. However, it was revealed in April that McBride had exited the project. However, Reedus has recently hinted that McBride could still be involved.

This is also one of several “Walking Dead” spinoffs currently in the works. There is also the Maggie-Negan spinoff “The Walking Dead: Dead City” and a spinoff focusing on Rick and Michonne. In addition, the sister series “Fear the Walking Dead” aired its seventh season finale in June. AMC also recently aired the episodic anthology “Tales of the Walking Dead” and the two-season series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

Deadline first reported Poésy and Nagaitis’ casting.