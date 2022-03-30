‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot at CW Casts Gabriela Quezada (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Walker: Independence” pilot at The CW has cast Gabriela Quezada in a recurring guest star role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The pilot is a prequel to the current CW series “Walker,” a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger.” The one-hour drama pilot is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams.

Quezada will appear as Lucia Montero. The daughter of ranchers Francis and Anna Maria Montero, and the older sister of Luis Montero, Lucia has a problem: she’s in love with Rawlins, and no matter what he does, with her or against anyone else, Lucia is overwhelmed by romantic chemistry whenever he is in the room.

Quezada’s past credits include appearances on both “The Goldbergs” and “Schooled” at ABC. She has also been on shows like “9-1-1” at Fox. She recently wrapped shooting on the feature “The Locksmith” opposite Ryan Phillipe as well as the features “First Love” and “High Heel.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and McKeon-Myones Management.

Seamus Fahey wrote the teleplay for “Walker: Independence” from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke. Both serve as executive producers along with “Walker” star Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback, Laura Terry of Fricke’s Pursued by a Bear production banner, and Larry Teng. Teng also directs the pilot. CBS Studios will produce.