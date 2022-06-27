NBC to Raise Money for Ukraine With Primetime Special Featuring Volodymyr Zelenskyy

To raise funds and awareness for the war in Ukraine, NBC will air primetime special “Ukraine: Answering the Call” featuring an address from president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 3 at 7 p.m.

“Ukraine: Answering the Call” aims to respond to previous comments from Zelenskyy, who has challenged Americans to speak up about the war. The hour-long special will also feature appearances from José Andrés, Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley and Rosie Perez. Additionally, Broadway stars Rachel Bay Jones, Brenda Braxton, Liz Callaway, Lilla Crawford, Juwan Crawley, José Llana, Beth Malone, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Orfeh, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley and NaTasha Yvette Williams will perform a rendition of “What the World Needs Now is Love,” which was oft-used as a message of peace during the Vietnam War.

Along with Zelenskyy, Ukrainian head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak will make remarks. NBC News will share reports on people around the world who are impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives. And the platform Buzznog will make available a digital collectible created by a Ukrainian artist available exclusively through the Zelus Wallet via a QR Code on-screen during the telethon. For every download of the digital collectible, Zelus will donate $10 to the IRC up to $500,000.

“Ukraine: Answering the Call” is produced by Done+Dusted. David Jammy, Elizabeth Kelly, Ian Stewart, Nicolle Wallace and David Wild serve as executive producers.