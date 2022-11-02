Vivica A. Fox to Host 9th American Reality Television Awards (TV News Roundup)

The 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards will premiere on Thursday, November 17 on OUTtv. Film and television actor Vivica A. Fox will host the ceremony, with the 60-minute telecast being produced in partnership with Reel Mood to celebrate the genre’s talents across 21 individual categories.

The American Reality Television Awards highlights unscripted and digital shows, series stars and celebrity talent, the production and creative teams behind the scenes and platforms and networks that bring unscripted content to viewers. Network, cable, streaming shows and reality personalities are eligible every year.

The virtual telecast will also be available to stream for free at OUTtv.com and on the various OUTtv treaming services. The telecast will also stream simultaneously on Monsters and Critics, as well as in VR on ReelMood.com.

First looks have been shared for the upcoming third season of “Sanditon.” The historical drama series is based on author Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel. In the new images are previews of Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, Cai Brigden as Ralph Starling, Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne, Edward Davis as Lord Montrose and Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe.

Season 3 will premiere in 2023 on Masterpiece on PBS, bringing viewers back to the seaside resort town of Sanditon to follow the romances, friendships and struggles of Charlotte, Georgiana and the Parker family.

A new trailer has been shared for upcoming documentary feature “Ghosts of Spring Mountain,” as part of SOMM TV. The documentary chronicles stories of ghosts in the Napa Valley area that have been circulating for more than a hundred years, but none more chilling than the tales of old wineries on Spring Mountain where family tragedy, prohibition and financial collapse have conjured a line of of paranormal tales and mysterious occurrences.

The historical documentary centers on an acclaimed sommelier with an interest in the paranormal, who takes some friends for a journey into actual abandoned “Ghost Wineries.”

