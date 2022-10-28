Vision Spinoff Series in Development at Disney+

A “WandaVision” spinoff centered on Vision is in development at Disney+, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The series is currently titled “Vision Quest,” which is also the name of a Marvel comic book arc centered on the character. While exact plot details are currently under wraps, it is believed the show would follow the newly-created Vision seen in the closing episodes of “WandaVision” as he tries to regain his memories. In the comic, the story factors into the West Coast Avengers storyline.

Paul Bettany is returning in the role of Vision, with “WandaVision” head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer overseeing the writers’ room, which will begin work next week.

As has been the case in the past, reps for Marvel Studios do not comment on projects in development.

In “WandaVision,” the government agency S.W.O.R.D reassembled Vision after he was killed by Thanos in the events of “Avengers: Infinity War.” When they brought him back to life, he had no memory of his past life or his love for Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. But when the new Vision and Wanda’s magically recreated Vision met in battle in the series, Wanda’s Vision tapped into the new Vision’s past, causing him to flee the battle unexpectedly.

This would be the second “WandaVision” spinoff series at Disney+ from Schaefer. She is also currently prepping a spinoff focused on Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch played by Katherine Hahn in the series. Currently titled “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” Variety exclusively reported that show was in development in October 2021. Giant Freakin Robot had originally reported on a Vision series being in development.