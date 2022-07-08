‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The official trailer for season 4 of “Virgin River,” the Netflix romantic drama based on the novels of Robyn Carr, has been released.

“Virgin River” stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner who accepts a job offer to move from Los Angeles to the titular North Carolina small town. The show follows Melinda as she adjusts to small town life and gets involved with romantic drama, particularly involving local restaurant owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

The Season 4 trailer picks off where Season 3 left off, with Melinda pregnant and unsure whether or not the baby is Jack’s or if the father is her late husband Mark (Daniel Gillies). The question causes strain in the two’s relationship, especially with Melinda eager to find out who the father is, while Jack tries to dissuade her from taking a paternity test.

In addition to Breckenridge and Henderson, the series also stars Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen and Marco Grazzini. The series was developed for television by Sue Tenney, who showruns and executive produces with Carr, Christopher E. Perry, Roma Roth and Jocelyn Freid. Reel World Management produces the series.

Season 4 of “Virgin River” will debut on Netflix July 20, and will consist of 12 episodes. Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

The trailer for “The Last Movie Stars,” HBO Max’s upcoming documentary series about the lives and marriage of celebrated film stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, has been released. Directed by Ethan Hawke, the six-part series incorporates material from an abandoned project Newman commissioned from his friend Stewart Stern, who interviewed Newman and his collaborators and family for a planned memoir. The documentary features modern stars — including Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney and Sam Rockwell — voicing the transcripts of those interviews, along with other archival material and Newman’s daughters, Sally Field and Martin Scorsese. Martin Scorsese executive produces along with Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton. Watch the trailer, which features the Lana Del Rey song “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems,” below.

CASTING

Mads Lewis and Indiana Massara will reprise their roles from the Brat TV series “Chicken Girls” for a new sequel series “Chicken Girls: The College Years.” The series follows the original “Chicken Girls” leads Birdie (Lewis) and Rooney (Massara) as they navigate their freshman year of college. Lewis and Massara will executive produce the series, with Massara also serving as a director. The show is scheduled to premiere Aug. 2 on the Brat TV YouTube channel.