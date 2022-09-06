Vince Staples to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Netflix Series, Kenya Barris to Produce

Vince Staples is heading to Netflix with his own scripted comedy show, Variety has learned.

The streaming giant has given out a series order for “The Vince Staples Show,” loosely based on the real life of the rapper and actor. Staples will star in the show as himself. The show will be set in Long Beach, CA, where Staples grew up.

Staples will executive produce in addition to starring. Kenya Barris is also executive producing via Khalabo Ink Society. Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic also executive produce. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners on the series. Barris, Edelman, and Williams also executive produced Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix show “Entergalactic.” Calmatic will direct the first two episodes of “The Vince Staples Show.”

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on ‘The Vince Staples Show,’” said Staples. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

The show will not be the first time Staples has appeared onscreen in a scripted project. His past credits include brief roles in films like “Dope” as well as playing himself in an episode of “Insecure.” He also provided the voice of the title character in the Adult Swim animated series “Lazor Wulf.”

Staples is repped by WME.

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy. “Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series.”

Barris was previously under an overall deal at Netflix reportedly worth nine figures before he exited the streamer for a partner role in the newly-launched BET Studios. He is also an executive producer on the upcoming Netflix animated series “Entergalactic,” which is tied to the new Kid Cudi album of the same name. He has several other projects in development as well.