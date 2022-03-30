Vince McMahon Steroid Trial Scripted Series Taps Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster to Showrun

The scripted series about WWE boss Vince McMahon’s federal steroids trial has brought on Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, Variety has learned.

The pair will serve as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners on the limited series, which is titled “The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon.” It was first announced as being in development back in July 2021. WWE and Blumhouse Television will produce.

“Vince McMahon is a living legend,” Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster said. “We are thrilled to tell his larger than life story with our partners at Blumhouse and WWE.”

Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster recently wrote the screenplays for films like “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which starred Tom Hanks as iconic children’s TV host Fred Rogers. They also worked on the script for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” starring Angelina Jolie and wrote multiple episodes of the critically-acclaimed Amazon series “Transparent.” “Painkiller,” the Netflix limited series they wrote about the origins of the opioid crisis, is set to premiere later this year.

They are repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, UTA, and Lichter Grossman. Harpster is also repped by Mosaic.

“Blumhouse is thrilled to be partnering with Noah and Micah on this project,” said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television. “Their ability to bring iconic characters to life in a nuanced, dramatic, and fully realized way is the reason they are the perfect fit to tell the story of ‘The United States Vs. Vince McMahon.'”

The series will be the first ever scripted portrayal of McMahon and many legendary WWE stars of the era. Set in the 1990s, the series opens at a time when WWE chairman and CEO McMahon was repeatedly censured by New York Post writer Phil Mushnick. Mushnick’s columns eventually drew the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. McMahon was indicted by the U.S. government for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent, stood trial after refusing to take a plea, and was unanimously acquitted by the jury.

McMahon is an executive producer on the series along with WWE executive producer and chief of global television distribution Kevin Dunn, Jason Blum, McCumber, and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse TV.