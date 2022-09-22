Vince Gilligan Sets Up Series at Apple Starring ‘Better Call Saul’ Alum Rhea Seehorn

Vince Gilligan’s next series has landed at Apple with a two-season straight-to-series order.

In addition, “Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn is attached to star in the series in the lead role. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps.

Gilligan created the series and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Jeff Frost and Diane Mercer will also executive produce. Jenn Carroll of Gilligan’s High Bridge Productions will produce. Sony Pictures Television, which also produced “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” is the studio behind the series. Gilligan is currently under an overall deal at Sony.

The series reunites Gilligan with Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, the heads of worldwide video at Apple who previously worked as the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television. Gilligan will also be reuniting with Chris Parnell, another former Sony TV co-president who departed the studio in 2020 for a senior programming role at Apple.

“After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?” Gilligan said in a statement. “It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her. And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to ‘Breaking Bad’ all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them.”

There had been considerable speculation about what Gilligan would do next following the conclusion of “Better Call Saul.” The series, which served as a “Breaking Bad” prequel centered on shady attorney Saul Goodman, recently aired its sixth and final season at AMC.

Seehorn starred in “Better Call Saul” throughout its run as Kim Wexler and recently earned an Emmy nomination for her work on the show. Her other credits include “Veep,” “Franklin and Bash,” and “Whitney.”

She is repped by Untitled Entertainment, UTA, and Viewpoint. Gilligan is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka.

Seehorn is the latest “Better Call Saul” star to set up a new series. It was previously announced that Bob Odenkirk would lead the AMC series “Straight Man,” while Giancarlo Esposito will star in the drama “Parish” (formerly “The Driver”) also for AMC.