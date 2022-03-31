‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ ‘Worst Roommate Ever’ Just Behind Reigning No. 1 ‘Inventing Anna’ on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

Netflix shows “Vikings: Valhalla” and “Worst Roommate Ever” both racked up more than 1 billion minutes watched during the week of Feb. 28-March 6, per Nielsen’s newly released Top 10 streaming rankings. The titles landed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, on the list of most-viewed streaming programs for that seven-day period, just behind “Inventing Anna,” which was in first place for the third week in a row.

“Vikings: Valhalla,” which debuted Feb. 25, chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Premiering March 1, Netflix’s “Worst Roommate Ever” is a true-crime docuseries that tells the stories of roommates with malevolent and sometimes violent intentions that turn the lives of their unsuspecting victims into real-life nightmares.

Rounding out the Top 10 were “Love Is Blind,” “Encanto,” “NCIS,” “Criminal Minds,” “Pieces of Her,” “A Madea Homecoming” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

See Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings for the week of Feb. 28-March 6 below, with overall streaming titles first, followed by original streaming series, acquired titles and then films.

