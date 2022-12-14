‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Trailer Sees Harald, Freydis and Leif Set Out on Vastly Different Paths to Rebuild Their Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)

“Vikings: Valhalla” returns with its second season Jan. 12, but Variety has the exclusive first look at the “Vikings” prequel’s Season 2 trailer to tide fans over for another month.

Based on the History Channel series “Vikings” created by Michael Hirst, “Vikings: Valhalla” is set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century and chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

The second season, which consists of eight episodes running 49 minutes each, finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies, per Netflix’s official description. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.

“Vikings: Valhalla” Season 2 stars Hayat Kamille, Sam Corlett, Lujza Richter, Leo Suter, David Oakes, Frida Gustavsson, Laura Berlin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Bradley Freegard.

Jeb Stuart is showrunner on the series, writing alongside Vanessa Alexander, Declan Croghan, Jeb Stuart, Eoin McNamee, Niall Queenan. Stuart’s fellow exceutive producers include Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer and Paul Buccier.

Season 2 directors include Monika Mitchell, Ciaran Donnelly, Emer Conroy and Jan Matthys.

The MGM-produced show was filmed on location in Ireland.

Watch Variety’s exclusive trailer for “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 2 below.

“Vikings: Valhalla” is among many Netflix originals returning for their second seasons in 2023, including “Ginny & Georgia,” “Sweet Tooth,” “Shadow & Bone” and more. Variety discussed the stack of Season 2s in an interview with Netflix’s U.S. head of scripted Peter Friedlander published earlier Wednesday.