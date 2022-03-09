‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 to Debut in 2023, Production Begins on Season 3 This Spring

The “Vikings: Valhalla” team is already hard at work on a second and third season following the launch of the Netflix historical drama series.

“Valhalla,” a followup to the History Channel’s original series “Vikings,” previously received a 24-episode series order from the streaming service, which Netflix confirms will now be broken into three, eight-episode seasons. Jeb Stuart will return as creator, showrunner and executive producer for both upcoming seasons, along with stars Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter) and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), among others, reprising their roles.

“Vikings: Valhalla” chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Production on Season 2 of “Valhalla” has wrapped and Netflix plans to launch the episodes in 2023. Filming on the third season is set to begin this spring.

The first season of “Vikings: Valhalla,” which launched Feb. 25, debuted at No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 for the week of Feb. 28 with 113.38 million hours viewed. The series landed on the Top 10 lists in 90 countries and drew 80.5 million hours viewed during its first two days on the platform, bringing in a total of 194 million hours viewed in its first nine days.

Along with Stuart, executive producers include Morgan O’Sullivan, original “Vikings” series creator Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer and Paul Buccieri. “Valhalla” hails from MGM Television.

“Fans of Valhalla — THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One,” Stuart said in a statement Wednesday. “The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

Peter Friedlander, head of US and Canada scripted series at Netflix, added: “The fans have spoken and we couldn’t be more thrilled than to bring them more of the epic adventure and heart-pounding action they love. Jeb Stuart has masterfully taken this beloved saga 125 years into the future and introduced a whole new generation of Vikings and stories that have resonated with new and existing fans all over the world. There is plenty more to avenge and more battles to fight!”