Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah Film ‘Jalsa’ Sets Amazon Prime Video Debut

Indian acting powerhouses Vidya Balan (“Kahaani”) and Shefali Shah (“Delhi Crime”) headline film “Jalsa,” which will bow on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is a tale of conflict narrated through the life of a celebrated journalist and her cook. The cast also includes Manav Kaul (“The Fame Game”), Rohini Hattangadi (“Gandhi”), Iqbal Khan (“Crackdown”), Vidhatri Bandi (“Shiddat”), Srikant Mohan Yadav (“Inside Edge”), Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.

“Jalsa” is directed by Suresh Triveni who previously worked with Balan on the critically acclaimed “Tumhari Sulu” (2017). It is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and music label and studio T-Series. Abundantia previously produced Amazon series “Breathe” and films “Sherni” and “Shakuntala Devi,” both of which starred Balan and premiered directly on Amazon during the pandemic.

Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video said: “At Prime Video, a key tenet when selecting stories, is to look for authenticity and freshness. Stories that are nuanced and beyond conventional storytelling are finding viewership across the length and breadth of the country. In a fine blend of drama and thrill, ‘Jalsa’ offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast.”

Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, added: “At Abundantia, our core focus is always on telling stories that are genre binding, authentic and beyond the conventional norms of cinema. ‘Jalsa’ is a detailed narrative of complex human psyche and emotional triggers showcased against the premise of an incident that changes lives of so many.”

“Jalsa” premieres on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on March 18.