Victoria Pedretti to Star in Hulu Drama Series ‘Saint X’

Victoria Pedretti has signed on for a lead role in the upcoming Hulu drama series “Saint X,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the Alexis Schaitkin novel of the same name. It is described as a psychological drama, which is told via multiple timelines and perspectives. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Pedretti will star as Emily, a sharp and ambitious woman whose carefully constructed, seemingly perfect life begins to crumble.

This marks the latest major streaming TV role for Pedretti. She most recently appeared as Love Quinn across multiple seasons of the hit Netflix series “You,” including the third season that dropped back in October. She is perhaps best known for starring in the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House” as well as the followup series “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” She is also known for appearing in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.”

She is repped by Gersh, Management 360, Rogers & Cowan PMK, and Sloane Offer.

“Saint X” has received an eight-episode order at Hulu. Leila Gerstein will write and executive produce the adapatation. Gerstein previously worked on the Hulu shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Looking for Alaska.” Dee Rees is attached to direct and executive produce. Schaitkin, Stephen Williams, David Levine and Zack Hayden of Anonymous Content, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier of Dreamcrew Entertainment, and Steve Pearlman will also executive produce. ABC Signature is the studio.