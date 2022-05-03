Victoria Pedretti Exits ‘Saint X’ Series at Hulu, Alycia Debnam-Carey Joins in Recasting

Victoria Pedretti will no longer star in the “Saint X” series at Hulu, Variety has learned, with Alycia Debnam-Carey stepping in to take over her role.

According to an individual with knowledge of the production, Pedretti decided to leave the show over creative differences. The news also comes after it was reported that production on the series had shut down in the Dominican Republic after a large number of crew members walked off the show reportedly over a pay dispute.

“Saint X” is based on the Alexis Schaitkin novel of the same name. It is described as a psychological drama, which is told via multiple timelines and perspectives. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Debnam-Carey will now star in the role of Emily, a sharp and ambitious woman whose carefully constructed, seemingly perfect life begins to crumble. Other cast members include Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, and West Duchovny.

Debnam-Carey is known for her roles in AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” as well as The CW series “The 100.” She recently made her directorial debut on the former show. She has also starred in features such as “Into the Storm” and “A Violent Separation.”

She is repped by UTA, Management 360, and attorney Stewart Brookman.

“Saint X” has received an eight-episode order at Hulu. Leila Gerstein will write and executive produce the adaptation. Gerstein previously worked on the Hulu shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Looking for Alaska.” Dee Rees is attached to direct and executive produce. Schaitkin, Stephen Williams, David Levine and Zack Hayden of Anonymous Content, Aubrey “Drake” Graham, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier of Dreamcrew Entertainment, and Steve Pearlman will also executive produce. ABC Signature is the studio.

(Pictured: Alycia Debnam-Carey, left; Victoria Pedretti, right)