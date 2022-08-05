Vice News Promotes Beverly Chase to Vice President of Current Programming, Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Beverly Chase has been promoted to vice president of current programming and development for Vice News and Vice World News, Variety has learned exclusively.

Chase was previously the executive producer of long form for Vice News. In her new role, Chase will continue to serve as as executive producer and showrunner of “Vice” on Showtime. She will also now oversee original programming, specials, and long form projects while expanding her role at “Vice News Tonight.”

“Bev’s superb visual sense and masterful command of story powers so much of our award-winning work at Vice News,” said Subrata De, executive vice president and global head of programming and development for Vice News, to whom Chase reports. “She pushes the boundaries of storytelling in news, insisting on a cinematic and urgent viewing experience for the audience without compromising the journalistic value of the piece. I’m thrilled to see her role expand across our programming.”

Chase first joined Vice News in 2015. She has worked on “Vice” at HBO, “Investigations by Vice” at Hulu, and “Vice” on Showtime in that time. She was previously a producer at NBC News for 15 years, where she worked on programs like “Nightly News,” “Today,” “Dateline,” “Saturday Night Live,” and as an Olympics feature editor on location in Torino, Vancouver, and Beijing. She has also produced reports and breaking news specials on major events like Hurricane Katrina and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition to her work at NBC, she has worked on productions for PBS, History, A&E, Discovery, MTV, and a number of feature documentary projects.

Her work has earned six Emmy nominations, nine News and Documentary Emmy wins, two Peabodys and two DuPont Awards. She also recently received a Gracie award for Outstanding NonFiction Showrunner from the Alliance for Women in Media.