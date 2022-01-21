ViacomCBS and Nexstar Renew Multiyear CBS TV Network Affiliation Agreements

ViacomCBS and and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. have struck multiyear renewals for existing CBS Television Network affiliations in 39 markets across the country, the companies said Friday. Following three affiliation agreements renewed early in 2021, these pacts complete all affiliation renewals between ViacomCBS and Nexstar, the nation’s largest TV station owner.

Under the agreements, Nexstar’s CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on Paramount Plus and widely distributed across MVPD platforms.

Financial terms of the deal between ViacomCBS and Nexstar were not disclosed.

Nexstar is currently the leading potential buyer of a majority stake in the CW, the broadcast network which ViacomCBS owns jointly with WarnerMedia. News that the parents of the CW were exploring a sale broke earlier this month, with Nexstar emerging as the leading contender as the company, based in Irving, Texas, is the core affiliate group for “Riverdale” and “Walker” home CW in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Washington, D.C.

The agreement includes renewals for the following CBS affiliates: KTAB in Abilene, TX; KRQE in Albuquerque, NM; WIAT in Birmingham, AL; WVNS in Bluefield-Beckley, WV; WIVB in Buffalo, NY; WCIA in Champaign, IL; WRBL in Columbus, GA; KGPE in Fresno, CA; WANE in Ft. Wayne, IN; KREX in Grand Junction, CO; WFRV in Green Bay, WI; WNCT in Greenville, NC; WSPA in Greenville, SC; KVEO in Harlingen, TX; WHLT in Hattiesburg, MS; WHNT in Huntsville, AL; WTTV in Indianapolis, IN; WJTV in Jackson, MS; WTAJ in Johnstown, PA; KLFY in Lafayette, LA; WLNS in Lansing, MI; KLAS in Las Vegas, NV; KLBK in Lubbock, TX; WREG in Memphis, TN; KXMC in Minot, ND; WKRG in Mobile, AL; WBTW in Myrtle Beach, SC; WMBD in Peoria, IL; KOIN in Portland, OR; WPRI in Providence, RI; WNCN in Raleigh, NC; KCLO in Rapid City, SD; WROC in Rochester, NY; KLST in San Angelo, TX; KELO in Sioux Falls, SD; WJHL in Tri-Cities, TN-VA; and WKBN in Youngstown, OH. The deal also includes two stations owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. and operated by Nexstar, KOLR in Springfield, MO and WYOU in Wilkes Barre, PA.

“We are extremely pleased to once again extend our partnership with ViacomCBS and the CBS Television Network on a long-term basis,” Tom Carter, Nexstar president and chief operating officer said. “These new agreements recognize the value of the network’s news, sports, and entertainment programming, and reflect the importance of our stations to CBS and to the viewers of the local communities we serve.”

He continued: “CBS Television’s strong programming lineup, including the ‘CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell’ and ’60 Minutes,’ primetime hits such as ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘FBI’ and ‘NCIS,’ and highly-rated live sports including NFL Football and the NCAA College Basketball Tournament, are an excellent complement to the high-quality local news and exclusive content produced by our stations. Together, Nexstar and CBS deliver a great value proposition for our viewers and an excellent advertising platform for our local and national clients.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Nexstar that includes several early renewals of our CBS network affiliations,” Ray Hopkins, president of U.S. networks distribution for ViacomCBS, added. “This deal demonstrates the power of our collective partnership and our commitment to maintaining strong relationships in order to best serve audiences across the country with leading content.”