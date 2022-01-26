Viacom CBS Announces 2022 ‘Showcase’ Performers (TV News Roundup)

Viacom CBS has announced the 15 performers starring in the 2022 “Showcase” event.

“Showcase,” an annual variety comedy show spotlighting up-and-coming performers, has served as a launching pad for the careers of numerous stars, such as Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”), Nico Santos (“Superstore”), Drew Tarver (“The Other Two”) and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”). Formerly a live theatrical production attended by executives, casting directors and talent agents across the entertainment industry, this year’s Showcase will be a pre-filmed hour of sketch comedy shot on location in Los Angeles.

The 15 performers featured in the 2022 “Showcase” are: Afsheen Misaghi (Charleston, W.Va.), Allison Reese (Mesa, Ariz.), Anna Garcia (Beverly Hills, Mich.), Anosh Michael McAdam (Vancouver, B.C., Canada), Austin Antoine (Laurel, Md.), Bri Giger, Carey Cox (El Paso, Texas), Dickie Hearts (Newport News, Va.), Glo Tavarez (Kissimmee, Fla.), Jordan Stafford (Detroit, Mich.), Lureena Cornwell (Pawtucket, R.I.), Sahana Srinivasan (Dallas, Texas), Shuang Hu (Tianjin, China), Sibel Damar (Charlotte, N.C.) and Steve Han (Gainesville, Fla.).

“These 15 multitalented artists, under the leadership of our exceptional creative team, have put together a laugh-out-loud show that we are delighted and proud to share with the industry and beyond,” said Claudia Lyon, CBS Entertainment executive vice president of talent and casting, in a statement. “It moves us to think of all the time and creative energy they dedicated to this year’s “Showcase,” which functions as a platform to amplify their voices and demonstrate what they are capable of when given the access and opportunity. We know their passion and work ethic will lead to bright futures, and we look forward to fostering these professional relationships for years to come.”

The 2022 “Showcase” will take place virtually via a live-streaming event on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and Wednesday Feb. 9. Tess Paras will direct and executive produce, while Calvin Seabrooks serves as executive producer and head writer. Tyler Davis serves as executive producer and associate director, Eddie Mujica as producer and Lauren Walker and Laurie Magers as consulting producers.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

EXECS

Look! Mom Productions has tapped Mia Di Pasquale as the animation studio’s new vice president of development. Based in Los Angeles, Di Pasquale will be in charge of expanding the Canadian based company’s presence in the U.S. market, identifying new talent and developing original animation content. She will report to Look! Mom managing director Josh Bowen, whose team is based in Toronto. Di Pasquale joins the studio from animation studio Superplastic, where she served as head of entertainment and media development in charge of the studio’s animated films, TV series and web comics.

Global kids media company Genius Brands announced Wednesday the promotion of Kerry Phelan to the newly created role of chief brand officer. Phelan joined Genius Brands in July 2021 as executive vice president & general manager of global franchise management after 30 years in executive roles at Lucasfilm, DreamWorks Animation and Pixar, where she built global campaigns for multi-billion dollar brands, including the Star Wars and Cars franchises. “In less than a year of joining Genius Brands, I am excited to be a part of a company that is leading the charge in the kid’s space to deliver innovative, purpose-driven brands to the marketplace while building a global platform to reach kids anywhere, anytime with quality content,” Phelan said.

DEALS

Airport television network ReachTV announced its partnership with PlayersTV, the athlete-owned entertainment company. The deal was spearheaded by ​​ReachTV founder and CEO Lynnwood Bibbens, PlayersTV co-founder Deron Guidrey and PlayersTV’s newly minted CEO, Angela Bundrant. According to a statement announcing the partnership, “ReachTV will make a mid-seven figure investment into PlayersTV domestic properties buoyed by cash, resources and infrastructure that will see ReachTV take an undisclosed equity stake in PlayersTV.”

LATE NIGHT

Charlie Day, Colman Domingo, Iann Dior and Travis Barker will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, while Halle Berry, Dave Franco, Henrik Lundqvist and Dijon will guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”