Verve Promotes TV Literary Agent Melissa Darman to Partner (EXCLUSIVE)

Verve has promoted Melissa Darman to partner.

Darman, who joined Verve in 2014, started her career at ICM before pivoting to the studio system to work in comedy development at ABC Network. She then moved onto Lionsgate before joining Verve, where she has continued to focus on comedy during her time as an agent on the TV literary team.

“Working at Verve continues to be rewarding on a daily basis,” Darman said in a statement. “I could not be more proud to be a part of such a forward-thinking company that cares equally about the well-being and success of both its employees and clients. I’m thrilled to be a part of the leadership that grows and strengthens the company, and our industry, every day.”

With the elevation of Darman, that brings the total number of partners at Verve to 11. Darman joins founders Bryan Besser, Adam Levine and Bill Weinstein, and fellow TV lit partners Amy Retzinger, Felicia Prinz and Chris Noriega, as well as recent partner hire Andy Stabile.

In her job, she has tried to champion female and underrepresented voices and stories. Darman works with all the women behind Marvel’s hit series “WandaVision,” including the show’s head writer Jac Schaeffer. She also transitioned Schaeffer, Laura Donney and Megan McDonnell over to the Marvel spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” Other clients include Nastaran Dibai (“Flatbush Misdemeanors”), Gretchen Enders (“Grace & Frankie”), Mackenzie Dohr (“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”), Tripper Clancy (“Stubbier”), Danny Tolli (“Roswell”), Dayo Adesokan (“Superstore”) Mike and Julie Scully (“Duncanville”), Andy Roth (“With Love”), Francisca Hu (“Tales of the Walking Dead”), Bek Smith (“Sweet Girl”), J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay (“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”), and author Emily St. John Mandel (“Station Eleven”).

Darman also developed and implemented Verve’s agent trainee program, which mentors the next generation of agents and executives.

“During her time here at Verve, we’ve seen Melissa grow as a leader alongside her clients and are thrilled to welcome her to the Partnership at Verve,” Verve said in a statement. “Melissa’s work ethic, experience on the studio side of the business and passion has made her a great agent, and those attributes, along with her genuine care for her clients and colleagues make her the perfect addition to the leadership team as we continue to grow and usher in the next generation.”

Verve has been in growth mode in recent years. Key hires include unscripted agent and partner Andy Stabile, talent agents J.R. Ringer and Josh Rahm, and Olivia Mascheroni on the Ventures side. The independent agency also recently unveiled new branding and opened the doors to its New York office, which houses the agency’s growing theater, audio and publishing teams.