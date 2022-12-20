Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Velma’ Series Gets January Release on HBO Max

Jinkies! Velma is going solo in early 2023.

HBO Max has set a Jan. 12, 2023, release date for Mindy Kaling’s animated series “Velma,” a spinoff of the beloved, but family-friendly, “Scooby-Doo” series.

In this modern, adult-oriented take on the classic “Scooby-Doo” franchise, the series follows the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Kaling), the brainiac of the Mystery Inc. gang. After a corpse is found in her high school, Velma teams up with Daphne (Constance Wu), Shaggy (Sam Richardson) and Fred (Glenn Howerton) to solve the murder.

The official logline reads, “This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

Back in October, Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy revealed at New York Comic Con that Scooby-Doo himself will not make an appearance in the series. Kaling’s series also reimagines several members of the Mystery Inc. gang, including making Velma of South Asian descent.

“We want to honor other interpretations and what we think feels really modern,” Kaling explained at NYCC.

In addition to Kaling, Wu, Richardson and Howerton, the voice cast of “Velma” includes Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic,” Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Grandy executive produces alongside Kaling, Howard Klein and Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

Watch the full teaser below.