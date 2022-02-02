‘Flowers in the Attic’ Author V.C. Andrews’ Library Rights Acquired by A+E Networks; Lifetime Developing ‘Cutler’ Series

The “V.C. Verse” has found its official home at A+E Networks. The Lifetime parent company has acquired the rights and licenses to “Flowers in the Attic” author V.C. Andrews’ entire library collection, including all new releases.

As part of the deal that gives A+E Networks exclusive access to more than 138 Andrews books, Lifetime — which has found much success with its “Flowers in the Attic” and “Casteel” TV movies — has put into development an adaptation of Andrews’ “Culter” series of books, following the twisted tale of Dawn Longchamp, whose entire world crumbles after the sudden death of her mother.

The next project to make it to the screen in the “V.C. Verse” will be the previously announced prequel limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin,” which stars Jemima Rooper and Max Irons as Olivia Winfield Foxworth and Malcolm Foxworth along with Kelsey Grammer, Harry Hamlin, Paul Wesley and Kate Mulgrew. That show, which is based on the novel “Garden of Shadows” by V.C. Andrews’ ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman, reveals the twisted origins and dark secrets of the Foxworth family and will premiere this summer.

News of the Andrews deal was announced Wednesday out of Lifetime’s virtual presentations at the Television Critics Association press tour, where the cable channel also revealed that the new Toni Braxton-led “Fallen Angels Murder Club” anthology movie series will debut in April. The films star Braxton as Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth set out to investigate a series of murders at her book club.

The first movie, “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For” premieres Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. and will be followed by the second installment, “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons” at the same time on April 9. Both films are written, executive produced and directed by Rhonda Baraka.

Additionally, Lifetime announced that Elizabeth Smart has signed on to executive produce the previously announced movie “Stolen By Their Father,” starring Sarah Drew in the autobiographical story of Lizbeth Meredith, who finds herself fighting for her daughters after her ex kidnaps them and takes them to Greece. The film will premiere on March 5 at 8 p.m.

Also debuting in March is the Camryn Manheim-starring “Cruel Instruction,” which depicts the harrowing journey of two young women forced to attend a teen residential treatment program, only to experience the dark hidden reality that the institution relied almost exclusively on abusive punishments. That movie premieres March 12 at 8 p.m.