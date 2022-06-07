Variety & Sony Pictures Television Virtual FYC House Adds New ‘Power of Production’ Conversation With Leading Executive Producers

The Variety & Sony Pictures Television Virtual FYC House, which captures the attention of TV awards voters, kicked off with a special preview night on June 1 featuring an exclusive “Power of Production” panel in-person on the Sony lot.

The round table, moderated by Variety TV editor Michael Schneider, featured panelists Liz Friedman, executive producer, “The Good Doctor”; Chris Miller, executive producer, “The Afterparty”; Simon Racioppa, executive producer, “The Boys Presents: Diabolical”; Matthew B. Roberts, executive producer, “Outlander” and Gordon Smith, executive producer, “Better Call Saul.”

The showrunners and executive producers responsible for bringing Sony Pictures Television’s roster of shows to screen unveiled how they position a show for ultimate success.

Attendees of the event enjoyed a cocktail hour while viewing costume displays from contending shows. The panel conversation followed cocktails, and all guests were treated to a complimentary gift bag with branded show merchandise.

The Variety & Sony FYC House celebrates excellence in storytelling for such series as “The Afterparty,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” “Cobra Kai,” “The Good Doctor,” “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience,” “Outlander,” “Shark Tank,” “Wheel of Time” and “Woke.”

Previously announced panels available include “Impactful Women on Screen,” “The Art of an Actor,” “Wheel of Time: Building a Fantasy” and “Crafts: Behind the Camera.”

The virtual event features original content, keynote conversations and panels with top contending talent from the studio. Registration entitles users to a month-long VIP pass to visit the house throughout the month. The virtual experience will be open until June 27. Registration is required for access: https://variety.com/SONYFYCHouse